ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chinese Super League losing its lustre ahead of new campaign

By Michael Church
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asb6r_0fxg5O4500

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Against a backdrop of club closures and continuing COVID-19 restrictions, the Chinese Super League returns on Friday with the competition struggling for relevance after losing the star power that once had it threaten to disrupt the global game.

Long gone are the days when clubs were breaking transfer records to lure leading names, and instead the Chinese Super League is counting the cost of another outfit shuttering its doors just 10 days before the season's start.

The decision by the owners of Chongqing Athletic to dissolve the club last week due to mounting debts echoed the move a year earlier by the Suning Group to wind up then-champions Jiangsu FC soon after claiming their first Chinese Super League crown.

Chongqing's closure comes ahead of a season where the league will expand from 16 to 18 teams, but any hope that the growth of the country's top flight is a sign of positivity would be misplaced.

Teams have been forced to prepare for this weekend's kickoff under quarantine conditions as they go into biosecure centralised venues in Haikou, Dalian and Meizhou for the first phase, which will run until July 12.

The high-profile foreign players and coaches who once fuelled global interest in the league are now largely absent, driven away by financial difficulties at once-rich clubs and the desire to avoid China's zero-COVID policies.

Clubs that were previously awash with cash due to their backing by private enterprise - and in particular the once-booming property development sector - have struggled and, as a result, the league has lost its lustre.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC will field a squad made up largely of local players after cancelling the contracts of their Brazilian contingent late last year due to financial difficulties for owners China Evergrande.

Other previously big-spending clubs have also been hit hard, to leave reigning champions Shandong Taishan and 2018 title winners Shanghai Port the favourites for this year's crown.

Shandong, whose former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is one of the few well-known foreigners to remain in the league, take on newly promoted Zhejiang FC on the opening day looking to claim back-to-back titles for the first time.

Doubts, meanwhile, have surfaced over the availability of Shanghai Port's Brazilian Oscar, with the former Chelsea attacker unlikely be ready for the start of the season due to his expected late arrival in China from Europe.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marouane Fellaini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The League#Lustre#Chelsea#The Chinese Super League#Chongqing Athletic#The Suning Group#Jiangsu Fc#Covid
Reuters

Analysis: China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European shares open higher on mining, luxury boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday helped by miners and luxury stocks as China eased more COVID-19 restrictions, while investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week.
STOCKS
Reuters

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country's national security. The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions. Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable...
MILITARY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht dips as rates seen on hold, rupiah retreats

* Thai May consumer prices rise at faster-than-expected pace * Malaysia and South Korea markets closed for public holiday * Oil prices climb above $120 per barrel By Tejaswi Marthi June 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were mixed on Monday as markets looked to U.S. inflation data later this week while the Thai baht fell ahead of a central bank meeting where rates are likely to stay on hold. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when they meet on Wednesday despite red-hot inflation, which accelerated at a much faster pace than expected in May. A Reuters poll found that Thailand's central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at record lows for the rest of the year to support economic recovery, despite the consumer price index rising past the BOT's range of 1% to 3%. The Thai baht THB-TH fell 0.1% after the tourism-reliant economy's core inflation rose 2.28% for May, slightly higher than the 2.2% predicted in a Reuters poll. Headline inflation of 7.1% for the same period, however, far exceeded forecast of 5.78%. "While the baht faces further depreciation pressure from a worsening real policy rate differential with the Fed, the BOT's hands remain tied by the still nascent tourism recovery," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Stocks in the region were off to a muted start, with Indonesia's slipping 1.5% to lead losses and marking its worst session in nearly three weeks followed by a 0.4% drop in Singapore stocks. Equities in Philippines and Thailand also fell. In contrast, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7%, underpinned by a rise in Chinese equities and U.S. stock futures. The rupiah, which rose last Friday after the country lifted its ban on palm oil shipments, fell 0.2%. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports after halting it for three weeks in efforts to control soaring prices at home. Global markets are turning their focus to the U.S. consumer price report on Friday. Forecasts are for a steep 0.7% rise in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%. "The Fed is set to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at both its June and July meetings, and probably also in September, as it looks to bring uncomfortably high inflation back to its 2% price stability target," analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, a reflection of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. "OPEC producers have been struggling to increase output even as curbs have been relaxed and output ceiling has been raised," analysts at Mizuho bank wrote, adding, "global energy inflation is likely to remain worked up by sticky oil prices, which threatens to amplify pain for EM Asia." HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top losers on Jakarta SE Composite Index are Gaya Abadi Sempurna down 7%, followed by Indah Prakasa Sentosa and Bukit Asam down 6.9% and 6.3%, respectively ** China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead ** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields fell 41 basis points to 6.955% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield fell marginally to 2.827% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.17 -11.9 <.N2 0.70 -2.90 1 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.12 -4.47 <.SS 1.05 -11.29 > EC> India -0.04 -4.28 <.NS -0.64 -5.05 EI> Indonesi -0.21 -1.49 <.JK -1.56 7.44 a SE> Philippi +0.02 -3.59 <.PS -0.56 -5.88 nes I> Singapor +0.09 -1.85 <.ST -0.13 3.47 e I> Taiwan -0.12 -5.89 <.TW 0.52 -8.67 II> Thailand -0.07 -2.84 <.SE -0.31 -0.91 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
China
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Meituan is having its cake and eating it too

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s technology companies need not sacrifice growth for profitability. The $142 billion Meituan (3690.HK) reported operating profit in its core food delivery business jumped 41% year-on-year to 1.6 billion yuan ($241 million) in the three months to March, partly thanks to an easing subsidy war with rivals. At the same time, the company grew annual users by over a fifth to 693 million. E-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK), , which also has a competing food delivery app, grew users by just 2% over the same period.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora said it plans to list in Milan in June, confident in investor interest for its business supporting the decarbonisation and green energy transition despite volatile markets. De Nora makes components to produce green hydrogen and is a leading manufacturer of electrodes...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia PM offers climate assistance, stronger ties in Indonesia visit

JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - The leaders of Australia and Indonesia discussed stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation, security and climate change during a meeting on Monday, which included the offer by Canberra of a $200 million climate partnership. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with President Joko Widodo on Monday as part...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - As a child Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a Sunday date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. The 23-year-old...
TENNIS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall; Thai baht dips as key rates likely to be on hold

* Thai May inflation near 14-year high * Indonesia stocks lead losses among peers * Malaysian and South Korean markets closed for public holiday By Tejaswi Marthi June 6 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were mixed and stocks slid on Monday, as markets looked to U.S. inflation data later this week, while the Thai baht fell ahead of a central bank meeting where it is likely refrain from changing key interest rates. A Reuters poll of economists found that the Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to leave rates unchanged when they meet on Wednesday, despite red-hot inflation that has accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May. The poll also showed that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at record lows for the rest of the year to support economic recovery despite the consumer price index rising past the BoT's range of 1% to 3%. The Thai baht fell 0.1% after the tourism-reliant economy's core inflation rose 2.28% for May, slightly higher than the 2.2% projected in a Reuters poll. Headline inflation of 7.1% for the same period, however, far exceeded the forecast of 5.78%. The central bank expects the baht to remain volatile and its depreciation could result in rising import prices and inflation, thereby signalling a hawkish BoT shift, said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai). Meanwhile, stocks in the region fell. The Indonesian benchmark slipped up to 1.8% to lead losses and mark its worst session in nearly three weeks, while the Thai index dropped 0.6%. Equities in the Philippines and India fell 0.5% each. The rupiah, which rose last week after the country lifted its ban on palm oil shipments, fell 0.2%. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports after halting it for three weeks in efforts to control soaring prices at home. In China, services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead. However, investors brushed it aside for potential of growth as COVID-19 lockdowns eased in Shanghai and other cities. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.1%. "We expect faster growth in the services sector in June as lockdowns have gradually eased. However, we remain concerned that there may be further lockdowns ahead," analysts at ING said in a note. Global markets turned their focus on the U.S. consumer price report due later this week. Forecasts are in for a steep 0.7% rise in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 26 basis points to 6.970% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield fall marginally to 2.827% ** Thai policy rate should not be high during recovery - FinMin Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0626 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.18 -11.9 <.N2 0.56 -3.04 0 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.09 -4.49 <.SS 1.07 -11.27 > EC> India -0.06 -4.30 <.NS -0.50 -4.91 EI> Indonesi -0.19 -1.47 <.JK -1.64 7.34 a SE> Philippi +0.05 -3.57 <.PS -0.41 -5.75 nes I> Singapor +0.09 -1.86 <.ST -0.19 3.47 e I> Taiwan -0.11 -5.88 <.TW 0.32 -8.85 II> Thailand -0.06 -2.82 <.SE -0.60 -1.19 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
WORLD
Reuters

China's Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group, a financial technology (fintech) giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, on Monday said it has launched a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore, dubbed ANEXT Bank. ANEXT received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to commence business on June 2,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banks, commodity stocks lift European shares as markets await ECB meet

June 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose strongly on Monday, helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, while investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.8% after ending 0.9% lower last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy