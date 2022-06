Rachel Cory McClellan Jones, 89, of New Edinburg, Arkansas died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was born on February 11, 1933, in New Edinburg, the daughter of the late Jewell Henry and Arah Gray McClellan. She was a homemaker...

NEW EDINBURG, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO