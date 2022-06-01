ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

Granite Bay High student arrested for shooting threat

By Bill Sullivan
goldcountrymedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Granite Bay High School student has been arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting. According to Placer County Sheriffs reports, on Tuesday evening an anonymous tip had come through the school's online reporting system stating that a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly made a...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday a man was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of child molestation. APD reported it was notified of an incident involving an adult male and two children on June 5. Patrol officers and detectives determined Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited two children, ages 7 and 9, into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way during their investigation.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning Downtown Davis Shooting Under Investigation; Suspect Fired 4-5 Shots

DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning. Davis police say, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd and E streets to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple people called in to report the incident, but police say some had differing accounts of what happened. Investigators have since pieced together that an unknown suspect and another person got into some sort of argument in the intersection. At some point during the fight, investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired four to five shots at the other person. Everyone left before police arrived at the scene. Police say the person who was shot at has not come forward. No description has been released of the suspect who opened fire.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Arrest ‘Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal’ Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. 🚨Media Alert: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to @ElkGrovePD for their assistance in helping end a dangerous situation peacefully. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 8, 2022 According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man, 65, Exposed Himself To 2 Young Children And Inappropriately Touched One Of Them In His Auburn Home

AUBURN (CBS13) — A 65-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to two young children and inappropriately touching one of them after inviting them into his home in Auburn, authorities said Tuesday. Keith Richard Jones was booked into the Placer County Jail and faces charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The Auburn Police Department said officers were notified on Sunday of the incident. Jones allegedly invited the children, 7 and 9, into his Marvin Way home. In addition to exposing himself and touching one of the children, Jones reportedly showed them sexually explicit images. The children left the home and told their parents what had happened. Auburn police arrested Jones at his home Tuesday. “I’m extremely proud of these children for coming forward with this incident. Their courage is helping us to ensure no one else will be victimized,” Auburn Police Lt. Bryan Morrison said.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite Bay, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking, Arson, And Residential Robbery In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple crimes took place in Stockton Sunday, of those were a carjacking, an incident of arson, and residential robbery, reported the Stockton Police Department. A carjacking incident took place at around 2 a.m. on South Union Street in the Park District. The 37-year-old male victim was getting into his car when he was attacked by four suspects. The victim was forcibly knocked to the ground and his vehicle stolen. The suspects are believed to be four Hispanic men, however, they are still at large. The arson incident took place around 12:13 a.m. on Claremont Avenue in the Lakeview District....
STOCKTON, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Pleasant Grove Animal Cruelty Case

(SCSO Media Release) – On June 1st, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 felony charges against 50-year-old, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan after reviewing the case filed against the two for animal abuse and animal neglect. This is still an active investigation as more information is coming in.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Bay High School#School Shooting#School Safety#Placer County Sheriffs
FOX40

Fire breaks out at Lost Isle Resort in the Delta near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came across a small grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton on Monday.  When deputies came across the fire on their patrol boats, the sheriff’s office said the fire quickly spread to a structure.  Two people have been evacuated […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Attacks Caretaker And Is Shot Dead In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries. Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate. They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker. After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspicious subject in his vehicle with gun and drugs

Originally published as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Tuesday patrol responded to Red Hawk Casino to assist with a report of a suspicious subject who was sleeping in his vehicle. Deputies arrived and identified the subject as 33-year-old Jonathan Roy Montgomery from Vallejo, CA. A...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Person hospitalized after being shot in the groin in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is in the hospital after they were shot in the groin early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The shooting happened under the Business 80 overpass near E and 29th streets around 12:50 a.m., police said. First responders transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Car Crash on Highway 12 [Fairfield, CA]

According to initial reports, Fairfield Fire Department firefighters responded to the incident around 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews extricated one of the drivers from a vehicle that suffered major damage from the collision. Eventually, responders transported two victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. At...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Natomas librarian in 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The convicted murderer of Natomas librarian Amber Clark, Ronald Seay, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.  Seay shot and killed Clark on Dec. 11, 2018 while Clark was sitting inside of her car, according to court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy