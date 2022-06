A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.

