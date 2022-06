One year after McKinney hosted its very first Juneteenth event, one local organization is looking to add to the experience this year with a touch of history. Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, an organization devoted to archiving and celebrating McKinney's Black and Latino history, has partnered with Holy Family School to host a pop-up event for the weekend of Juneteenth that focuses on "The Many Faces and Shades of Education." The event will explore photos, stories and artifacts from McKinney's history, focusing on education at the "Freedman's School," later E.S. Doty High School, which was once the city’s only high school for Black students. The pop-up will also feature education at the former Holy Family School in McKinney, as well as the current Holy Family School.

