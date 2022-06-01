ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Sheriff’s Office Memorial Day Weekend Activity Summary

By LIVE scanners
flagscanner.com
 3 days ago

The 2022 Memorial Day Weekend Holiday, encompassing May 27 to May 30, 2022, resulted in a significant increase in calls for service and incidents stemming from outdoor activity in Northern Arizona. Sheriff’s Deputies worked with officers from the US Forest Service, National Park Service, Arizona Game and Fish, and other Northern...

flagscanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
flagscanner.com

Injured person on I-40 near Flagstaff

Ponderosa FD is responding to mile marker 191 (4 miles west of Flagstaff) for a female slumped over the wheel of a truck in the median. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Trespassing call at business

2745 S Woodlands Village Bvd. at Motel 6 for a person refusing to leave and causing a verbal disturbance. The suspect is described as an intoxicated adult Native American male wearing a grey shirt and basketball shorts. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Assault and Robbery at NAU this morning

At 7:54 am this morning, NAUPD received a call from a student who said a friend who was staying with him had just been assaulted. The student said that 3 female suspects had entered his room uninvited, assaulted his friend, stole some of her property and keys, and left in her vehicle. Responding officers were able to determine that the victim and suspects were “friends” and the victim knew where they were staying. Officers located the vehicle at an off-campus hotel and detained the suspects. Officers learned that the suspects and the victim were non-students from outside the area who had traveled to Flagstaff together. The three suspects wanted to return home and were angry with their friend who was staying at NAU for not driving them home. They went to the student’s room in which the victim was staying, slapped her, damaged her vehicle, and took her keys. There were no weapons involved in the offense. All three suspects have been referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for charges.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Fight involving armed person

This post was delayed until officers arrived and had the suspect detained. Flagstaff Police, CCSO, and EMS are all at an address in the 500 block of south Ash Ln for a domestic fight in progress. The caller is stating a relative is chasing them with a gun. Update: Deputies...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Fredonia, AZ
flagscanner.com

Foot pursuit, Flagstaff Officer Injured

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates. At roughly 6:30 pm Flagstaff police were called to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 3400 block of Jamison. At some point, a suspect fled the scene from officers and a foot pursuit took place. During the foot pursuit, one officer fell and sustained a leg injury. Medics are on the scene now with the injured officer in the 3200 block of Patterson possibly in the alleyway between Patterson and Jamison.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Assault on hospital employee

Flagstaff Police are responding to FMC to take a report on a patient that assaulted a staff member. Injuries are not serious. No further information. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person being dragged

Flagstaff Police and NAU Police are responding to the area of 605 W Riordan (Creative Spirits) for a person seen dragging another person down the road. They were heading towards the Speedway gas station. The suspect is described as wearing a hat and blue shirt. The person being dragged is wearing a long-sleeved shirt. Both are adult males.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Suspicious vehicle

Flagstaff Police are responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on south Trail of the Woods Rd. The caller is saying a truck is partially blocking her driveway and that it appears an individual may be passed out inside. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Forest Service#Memorial Day Weekend#Northern Arizona#Wildland Fire#The Us Forest Service#National Park Service#Arizona Game And Fish#Ccso#Off Highway Vehicle#Ohv#Traffic Stops
flagscanner.com

Breaking: Car crashes into Flagstaff home

Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are on the scene of a car that has crashed into a house in the 2100 block of Dortha Ave. Caller saying a green dodge has crashed into a home and is in the living room of the house. UPDATE: Fire units saying there are...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Truck into building

Flagstaff Police are responding to a business at 2711 E Lakin Dr for a report of a truck that has crashed into a building. No injuries. UPDATE: This was an unoccupied truck that rolled into the building. Minor damage.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Injury accident

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Dodge and Allen Ave for an accident involving a single vehicle that has crashed into a sign. One person is injured. UPDATE: Officers are performing Field Sobriety Tests on the driver.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Suspicious Package

Flagstaff Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the area of Dodge and Trails End. Unknown further details. Officer en route is saying this sounds more like a found property call, not a suspicious package, but he will confirm. Never see a survey, ad, or pop...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flagscanner.com

Disturbance at restaurant

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1716 E Route 66 at Culver’s for a disturbance. An adult female showed up at the restaurant and began fighting with her ex-boyfriend. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Criminal Damage

Flagstaff Police are responding to 555 W Forrest Meadows for a person wanting to file a police report for criminal damage to his car. He also has a video of the person damaging his car. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Assault just occurred

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to 4185 E Huntington (Homeless Shelter) for a serious assault that just occurred. One adult male kicked another male in the head. The victim is unconscious and bleeding on the ground. The suspect fled the area eastbound on foot behind a semi-truck. He is described as a heavyset Native American Male wearing a black shirt or jacket and jeans.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Intoxicated passed out person at business

Flagstaff FD and EMS are responding to 2750 S Woodlands Village at Walmart for an adult male that is severely intoxicated and not alert. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person refusing to leave drive thru at restaurant

Flagstaff Police are responding to the Chipotle 4409 E Highway 89 for a female refusing to leave the drive-thru. She is saying she placed an order online, but Chipotle has no record of the order. She is upset that Chipotle is refusing to give her the food anyways. Never see...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy