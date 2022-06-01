ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New to Medicare class scheduled for June 14

 5 days ago

The Senior LinkAge Line will host a New to Medicare virtual class from 2:30 to...

Election races set in Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray counties

The filing deadline to run for county offices in the state of Minnesota has come and gone, and area county races are now shaping up. Among regional counties, Cottonwood County will see a race in County Commissioner District 4 as incumbent Norm Holmen will face Wayne “Gritz” Maras. Incumbent auditor/treasurer Donna Torkelson is being challenged by Linda Loewen, and current recorder Kathleen Kretch will take on Aimee Kruse-Sayavong. Individuals running unopposed include: Larry Anderson, County Commissioner District 1; Donna Gravley; County Commissioner District 3; Tom Appel, County Commissioner District 5; County Sheriff Jason Purrington; and County Attorney Nicholas Anderson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN

