Data breaches are becoming more and more common as hackers get more sophisticated. Your business can be exposed to a breach through a vendor or organization. For example, according to the Washington Policy Center, the Washington State Department of Licensing data breach in January exposed the data of 650,000 former and current business owners. You may also experience hackers taking personal information from your server, or succeeding at phishing or spoofing attempts.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO