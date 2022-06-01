ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to ‘Reconcile’

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
It took Jada Pinkett Smith two months to finally address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about her shaved head at the 2022 Academy Awards. Jada took to her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on Tuesday to host a candid alopecia-themed episode after receiving “thousands”...

