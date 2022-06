BISMARCK, N.D. – In March, the State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within the state as a precaution to reduce the risk of avian influenza exposure to North Dakota birds. The topic was revisited at their meeting yesterday. Poultry/bird events will continue to be prohibited until further notice.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO