ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnellson, IA

Ramona G. Proper

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 3 days ago

Ramona G. Proper, 65, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Born on August 16, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Carl Richard Proper and Barbara Jean Stevens....

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kilj.com

Ruth “Nadine” Trachsel

Ruth “Nadine” Trachsel, 93 of Ottumwa, formerly of Milton passed away at 8:42AM Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. Visitation with family present will be from 10:00AM – 11:00AM one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Attendees of the service are invited to wear red which was Nadine’s favorite color. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton. Memorials to The American Cancer Society may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 6 Ridgewood Lane, Iowa City, IA 52245. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
kilj.com

Danny Kramer

Danny Kramer, age 74, of Philip, South Dakota and formerly of Burlington, Iowa, died unexpectedly, Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Chula Vista, California. Danny Lee Kramer was born July 10, 1945, to Beryl and Lois Ross Kramer. He was raised on the family farm in New London, Iowa. After graduating from New London High School in 1963, he attended the American Business College in Rapid City, South Dakota where he met Linda Lee Long. After dating for some time, the two decided their paths would go separate ways. Linda later married John (Jack) Still in 1967, who passed away in a plane crash in 1968. Danny and Linda met again and rekindled their relationship.
BURLINGTON, IA
kilj.com

“Flowers from Iowa” is the focus of IMPACT Art Gallery in the Public Library

Susan Partain is an artist who has found her special focus. Her passion lies in perfecting artwork in colored pencil drawings. Samples of her work with floral and other subjects are currently on display in the Mt. Pleasant Public Library Art Gallery sponsored by Arts IMPACT. Visitors are invited and encouraged to visit during regular library hours 9am to 8pm Monday through Thursday, Friday 9am to 5:30pm, and Saturdays 9am to 2pm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Sports, 06.03.22

This afternoon the undefeated tigers will meet Kee on the Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont field at 2 p.m. Kee has a record of 11 and 1. Our very own Mount Pleasant Panthers according to Varsity Bound, 4th in current Southeast Iowa Standings with a conference record of 1 to 1 behind Burlington, Fort Madison, and Fairfield.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Farmington, IA
City
Donnellson, IA
Donnellson, IA
Obituaries
West Burlington, IA
Obituaries
City
West Burlington, IA
Des Moines, IA
Obituaries
City
Des Moines, IA
kilj.com

June 7 Primary Voting Locations in Henry County

Due to the recent Census a redistricting took place across the state. This meant a change in some polling places. If you choose to vote on June 7 in the Primary Election you will want to check if your polling place has changed. Iowans whose polling place has changed should have received a postcard in the mail informing them of the new location.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy