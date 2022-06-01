Ramona G. Proper

Ruth “Nadine” Trachsel, 93 of Ottumwa, formerly of Milton passed away at 8:42AM Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. Visitation with family present will be from 10:00AM – 11:00AM one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Attendees of the service are invited to wear red which was Nadine’s favorite color. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton. Memorials to The American Cancer Society may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 6 Ridgewood Lane, Iowa City, IA 52245. Friends may leave condolences online at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO