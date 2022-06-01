Ramona G. Proper

Danny Kramer, age 74, of Philip, South Dakota and formerly of Burlington, Iowa, died unexpectedly, Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Chula Vista, California. Danny Lee Kramer was born July 10, 1945, to Beryl and Lois Ross Kramer. He was raised on the family farm in New London, Iowa. After graduating from New London High School in 1963, he attended the American Business College in Rapid City, South Dakota where he met Linda Lee Long. After dating for some time, the two decided their paths would go separate ways. Linda later married John (Jack) Still in 1967, who passed away in a plane crash in 1968. Danny and Linda met again and rekindled their relationship.
Comments / 0