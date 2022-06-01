ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Prada appoints new chief business development officer

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUjzF_0fxe7aOF00

ROME, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Prada said it had appointed Roberto Massardi as the luxury group's chief business development officer at a time when the fashion group looks to expand its business after the hit on the sector by the coronavirus pandemic.

Massardi, who is already in his new role and reports directly to the company's chief executives, will be responsible for assessing new business opportunities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

He had worked for Prada in the past and was the director general of Stone Island, a brand recently acquired by the Moncler (MONC.MI) group.

Prada has emerged strongly from the pandemic, thanks to a desire among cooped-up consumers to pamper themselves with high-end purchases, and in March the family-owned group confirmed its medium term growth targets.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Friday adopted amendments to its liquidity ordinance to ensure systemically important banks can better weather events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in future. "The revision is intended to ensure that systemically important banks hold sufficient liquidity to absorb liquidity shocks and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

June 3 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor said on Friday that the death of a young man at a meat plant operated by BRF (BRFS3.SA) in the southern state of Parana is under investigation. "It is a tragedy, we are dealing with another death at a meat packing plant,"...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prada#Business Development#Reuters
Motley Fool

Bermuda Seeks to Expand Crypto-Friendly Regulation to Become Digital Asset Hub

Bermuda is unswayed by the bear market and ready to become a crypto hub. 27% of Bermuda’s economy already comes from international business, so officials believe this gives them a landing pad for a new digital economy. Regulations are still being formulated around this global currency, which could potentially...
MARKETS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career. "This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

A downturn is nothing new for diverse founders

Yet, it’s a quieter and more realistic truth that has landed my attention as of late: For diverse founders, the downturn is nothing new. Some investors, largely those who focus on backing historically overlooked founders, say that the crackdown on tech companies isn’t impacting diverse founders as harshly as their overly funded, homogeneous counterparts because of pre-existing biases.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shift to premium spirits helps Remy weather China lockdowns

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - France's Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) on Thursday predicted a strong start to its new financial year, as broad demand for its premium spirits helps to offset inflationary pressures and the impact of COVID lockdowns in China. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor made...
Reuters

Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Food deliverer Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) will drop out of Germany's blue chip stock index DAX (.GDAXI) replaced by consumer goods maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) from June 20, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Friday. Just over a year after being relegated from the DAX,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Microsoft says will not resist unionization efforts by employees

June 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will not resist unionization efforts from its employees, its President Brad Smith said on Thursday, in a sign of growing receptiveness in the tech sector that has been for long unconcerned about organized labor. Microsoft recognizes employees legal right to choose to form...
Footwear News

Lululemon’s Footwear Launch ‘Far Exceeded’ Expectations and Outweighed Supply

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon just reported better-than expected results for the first quarter, in part driven by the brand’s successful launch into new categories like footwear, golf and tennis. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand reported that first quarter net revenues increased 32% to $1.6 billion versus an expected $1.53 billion. In North America, revenues increased 32%. Earnings per share were $1.48 compared to an expected $1.43. Lululemon launched footwear for women in March. CEO Calvin McDonald said in a call with investors that demand for the new products in Q1 were in excess of supply and “far exceeded” the...
YOGA
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy