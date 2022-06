ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 52-year-old Robeson County man who has not been seen since late April but was only reported missing on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Family members reported Mark Locklear of Pembroke missing on Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. He is 5-foot-6, […]

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO