ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Builder’s Club receives donation from breakfast fundraiser proceeds

Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrookston High School Kiwanis Builders Club received a donation check from the...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
rjbroadcasting.com

Hawley Breakfast on the Farm Moves Off the Farm to New Location at RDO

Hawley, MN — You can’t start the day without breakfast, and you can’t start the annual Hawley Rodeofest without Breakfast on the Farm! Celebrating 150 years of agriculture in Clay County, the 21st annual Hawley Lions Breakfast on the Farm will take place this Saturday, June 4th from 7am until Noon. However, the breakfast is actually moving off the farm this year, according to Keith Aakre of the Hawley Lions. Due to logistics, Breakfast on the Farm will be held at RDO, which will still provide plenty of space and shelter.
HAWLEY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Street Faire at the Lakes Returns for 22nd Year

DETROIT LAKES – The Street Faire at the Lakes returns to Detroit Lakes this weekend. The Street Faire, usually held every year on the first weekend after Memorial Day was moved last year to August and cancelled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Rachel Hofstrand, one of...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Historic Green School House Vandalized

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Historic Green School House was vandalized in May of 2022. Barnes County Museum Curator Wes Anderson said it’s too bad some people have to steal or destroy precious memories in a historical school house. Anyone with information on the vandalism of the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crookston, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Crookston, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Organizers moving forward with fundraiser after death of South Fargo woman

(Perham, MN) -- Organizers say they are moving forward with a fundraiser for Lucia Garcia following her death. Garcia's death was reported by family members early Thursday morning. She was shot at Plaza Azteca two weeks ago while holding her seven-month-old son, Dominique. Authorities say the baby's father was the...
PERHAM, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Lloyd and Shirley Lee

 Lloyd and Shirley Lee, longtime Crookston Central High School educators, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Amira Choice in Plymouth. They had moved to Plymouth a year ago to be near their daughter, Sondi, and her family. Shirley passed away in the early morning hours and Lloyd in the evening. They shared their lives together for over 63 years and will now share eternity.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Betty Ann Johnson

Betty Ann Johnson, 94, a longtime resident of Crookston passed away April 6, 2022 with her loving family at her side.  Betty Ann was born September 12, 1927 in Aneta, N.D., one of three children from the marriage of Melvin “Mike” Tangen and Paula (Thorson) Tangen. Betty Ann was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond, N.D., where she grew up. She graduated from Esmond High School in 1945 and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of North Dakota in 1949. While at UND, she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority and active in the YWCA organization. She began her teaching career at Blackduck High School and it was in Blackduck where she met the love of her life, Richard “Richie” Norby Johnson and the two were united in marriage June 27, 1953 at Fisher Lutheran Church in Fisher. They made their first home in Blackduck and in 1959 moved to Crookston. They were blessed with two children – a daughter, Nancy, and a son, Roderick. Betty Ann taught Business and Physical Education classes for 29 years at Crookston Central High School. She completed her Master’s degree in Business in 1978 from Bemidji State University and in 1990 announced her retirement after a fulfilling 38 year career in education.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

An old scam continues to target people in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#S Club#Breakfast#High School#Charity#Builder S Club
valleynewslive.com

Wake up and smell the donuts on National Donut Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo favorite, Sandy’s Donuts, is gearing up to celebrate National Donut Day in the Red River Valley. It’s a 24/7 operation at the popular donut shop. On average, Sandy’s Donuts makes 10,000 donuts from scratch every day. On the first Friday...
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Turf Wars Racing Moves to New Location in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Turf Wars Racing event is back in the Lakes Area this weekend, but in a new venue. The ATV and dirt bike drag racing event has moved from Sherbrooke Turf near Cormorant to the Becker County Fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes this Saturday. The...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Crookston Daily Times

Curtis R. Johnson

Curtis R. Johnson, 60, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at home under the care of family and Hospice of the Red River Valley.  Visitation will be Monday, from 5 – 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Moorhead, MN.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man shot in Pine Point, MN

PINE POINT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, MN just after 10 pm last night. Pine Point is about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. The victim, 44-year old Brian J. Bloom...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Local woman dies of gunshot wounds; Hornbachers President Matt Leiseth talks possible global food shortage, & NRA applauds WF lawmakers.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Woman dies from injuries sustained in a shooting outside Plaza Azteca, new soybean plant set for Jamestown, NRA applauds two West Fargo lawmakers. Closer...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Ponsford Man Shot Near Detroit Lakes

PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Bismarck non-profit will spend $28,000 to oust Fargo City Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The head of a Bismarck-based non-profit says the organization plans to spend $28,000 to help eliminate Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn in the upcoming election. Brighter Future Alliance has been sending a series of mailers that target City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. One of the postcards...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota marijuana advocates surpass 50% of signatures to qualify for ballot

FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected. New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have...
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man has died after what appears to be an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks. Officers were called to 2100 Empire Court in Grand Forks just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site was pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Police: Body found at construction site

(Grand Forks, ND) -- An East Grand Forks man has been found dead after an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks Friday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a little before 7:30 a.m, officers were called to the site just south of 2100 Empire Court for the report of an unattended death. The preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site had been pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment. The deceased male was identified as 54-year-old Gerald Schwan.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy