Crookston, MN

Crookston Public Library to host summer concert June 16

By Times Report
Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrookston Public Library invites the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert at the library on Thursday, June 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. The outdoor concert will feature Uptown! – a...

www.crookstontimes.com

lakesarearadio.net

Street Faire at the Lakes Returns for 22nd Year

DETROIT LAKES – The Street Faire at the Lakes returns to Detroit Lakes this weekend. The Street Faire, usually held every year on the first weekend after Memorial Day was moved last year to August and cancelled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Rachel Hofstrand, one of...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

Couple Donates Monetary Gift To Barnes County Museum

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An anonymous couple who believes in the mission of the Barnes County Historical Society has answered the challenge to support that mission by matching a gift from the Gruman family last December. Museum curator Wes Anderson said the donors have pledged to meet donations...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

RILEY HERMRECK TRANSITIONS INTO NEW ROLE AT RIVERVIEW

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Riley Hermreck, FNP-C, to its medical staff. Hermreck will see patients at RiverView Clinics in Crookston and Fertile. Hermreck is a familiar face at RiverView. She started as a registered nurse (RN) intern in the Emergency Department (ED) and Surgery Department the summer before her last year of nursing school in 2015. She signed on as an RN in the ED right out of school and has been in that position for nearly six years.
CROOKSTON, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Veterans Home on Track to Open in Summer of 2023

Bemidji’s new veterans home is estimated to open its doors in the summer of 2023 and will provide both residential housing and skilled nursing care for veterans in northwest Minnesota. After 10 years in the making, officials from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced in March that they...
BEMIDJI, MN
newsdakota.com

Historic Green School House Vandalized

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Historic Green School House was vandalized in May of 2022. Barnes County Museum Curator Wes Anderson said it’s too bad some people have to steal or destroy precious memories in a historical school house. Anyone with information on the vandalism of the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of comedians coming to North Dakota this Fall

(Fargo, ND) -- Those in North Dakota looking for a laugh this fall won't have to go far to find it. A pair of world-famous comedians are making the trek to the Peace Garden State to entertain the masses in both Fargo and Grand Forks. Jerry Seinfeld is set to...
Times-Online

Bridge Under Troubled Water

The wounds of the recent flood and rain are still present upon the Valley City landscape, and among the more striking images has been a picture of the bridge on the Bjornson Golf Course, seemingly ruined by the raging tempest. Fortunately, looks can – and likely are – deceiving, according...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Betty Ann Johnson

Betty Ann Johnson, 94, a longtime resident of Crookston passed away April 6, 2022 with her loving family at her side.  Betty Ann was born September 12, 1927 in Aneta, N.D., one of three children from the marriage of Melvin “Mike” Tangen and Paula (Thorson) Tangen. Betty Ann was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond, N.D., where she grew up. She graduated from Esmond High School in 1945 and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of North Dakota in 1949. While at UND, she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority and active in the YWCA organization. She began her teaching career at Blackduck High School and it was in Blackduck where she met the love of her life, Richard “Richie” Norby Johnson and the two were united in marriage June 27, 1953 at Fisher Lutheran Church in Fisher. They made their first home in Blackduck and in 1959 moved to Crookston. They were blessed with two children – a daughter, Nancy, and a son, Roderick. Betty Ann taught Business and Physical Education classes for 29 years at Crookston Central High School. She completed her Master’s degree in Business in 1978 from Bemidji State University and in 1990 announced her retirement after a fulfilling 38 year career in education.
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota marijuana advocates surpass 50% of signatures to qualify for ballot

FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected. New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have...
valleynewslive.com

Wake up and smell the donuts on National Donut Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo favorite, Sandy’s Donuts, is gearing up to celebrate National Donut Day in the Red River Valley. It’s a 24/7 operation at the popular donut shop. On average, Sandy’s Donuts makes 10,000 donuts from scratch every day. On the first Friday...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Organizers moving forward with fundraiser after death of South Fargo woman

(Perham, MN) -- Organizers say they are moving forward with a fundraiser for Lucia Garcia following her death. Garcia's death was reported by family members early Thursday morning. She was shot at Plaza Azteca two weeks ago while holding her seven-month-old son, Dominique. Authorities say the baby's father was the...
PERHAM, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Parks & Rec joining GF youth football league

Crookston Parks & Rec will be offering K-2nd grade flag football and 3rd & 4th grade tackle football for 2022 Fall Season. We will be joining the GF Youth Football League. Information about the league and how to register visit https://www.gfyouthfootball.com/. Practice will be held IN Crookston. Games will be...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Developers of Franklin on Fourth ready site

The Franklin on Fourth development project in Grand Forks got a nod of support from the Downtown Design Review Board this week. With demolition of the downtown site all but complete construction is expected to begin soon on the six story building that will feature underground parking…first and mezzanine levels of commercial space… and 122 apartment units.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Lloyd and Shirley Lee

 Lloyd and Shirley Lee, longtime Crookston Central High School educators, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Amira Choice in Plymouth. They had moved to Plymouth a year ago to be near their daughter, Sondi, and her family. Shirley passed away in the early morning hours and Lloyd in the evening. They shared their lives together for over 63 years and will now share eternity.
CROOKSTON, MN
lptv.org

More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

An old scam continues to target people in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
FARGO, ND

