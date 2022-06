Steve Hunt of The Dalles, Ore., after a short illness with Leukemia, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. Steve was born April 11, 1950, in Portland, Ore. He grew up and attended school in Hood River and graduated from Hood River High School in 1968. He was a skilled mechanic at an early age. He worked at several auto dealerships in both Hood River and The Dalles, later owning his own shop, K & H Specialties in The Dalles, for many years.

