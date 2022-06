Founded in 1870, Guerneville was mostly a remote logging town in the Russian River Valley, and a successful mill bolstered its growth. During the early 1900s, it became a popular getaway destination for San Franciscans, who traveled by ferry and train to visit. Guerneville’s towering redwoods, the flow of the Russian River and the tranquil peacefulness of this charming hamlet were part of the magic and draw that remains to this day, more than a century later. In April, Stavrand Russian River Valley made Travel + Leisure’s “It List” of 100 Best New Hotels, featuring hotels and resorts throughout the world.

