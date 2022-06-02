ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Gillette seeking bids for PRV vault project

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. – The city of Gillette is accepting bids through June 22 for a pressure relief valve vault project on Kluver Road. The project will replace an existing PRV vault with a new 10′ by 18′ concrete masonry unit building, the bid advertisement and invitation stated. One 2″...

county17.com

county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through June 2. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Hospital Continues To Lose Millions, But CEO Optimistic

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Campbell County Hospital continuing to lose money, months after officials declared it was on a path to “financial insolvency,” its CEO is optimistic about the future, he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. According to the hospital’s...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, June 3

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, June 2, GPD. A 21-year-old male was arrested yesterday morning around...
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, June 3

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legendary Wyoming Fireworks Show Moving From Sheridan To Devils Tower

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They can cancel him but they can’t stop him. For the last 35 years, professional pyrotechnician and former legislator Bruce Burns has hosted Wyoming’s most celebrated fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. But after Burns...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

SCSD#2 Announces Rohrer and Jensen as New Principals

Sheridan County School District No. 2 announces new leaders taking positions at Sagebrush Elementary School and Sheridan High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Justin Rohrer has been selected as the Sagebrush Elementary next principal. Since 2018, Rohrer has taught fifth grade at Sagebrush. Prior to this position, he spent one year teaching fifth grade in Afton, Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, June 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, June 1, Cosner Rd, CCSO. A 63-year-old male called the sheriff’s office...
GILLETTE, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
county17.com

Firefighter association: September golf tournament slots will fill quickly

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Battalion 1 Firefighter Association has called for entries for its third annual golf tournament. The event will take place Sept. 17 at Gillette Country Club. The flyer for the event stated people interested in participating in the tournament should submit their entry forms soon since...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan VA Announces Change in Urgent Care Access

On Monday, June 13, the Sheridan VA Medical Center will be temporarily changing access to services typically addressed in urgent care. According to a media release issued by the Sheridan VA, the change is being made in order to shift staff that are currently assigned to urgent care to support other patient care areas. Veterans will still be able to access walk-in care provided by the primary care teams from 7 am to 4:30 pm for non-emergency issues.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Probation Revoked for Convicted Felon

A probation revocation hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a convicted felon. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 6, 2019, 43-year-old Nathan Schuerman was sentenced in District Court in Sheridan to three years of supervised probation and a deferred prosecution for the charge of felony strangulation of a household member and 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, suspended in favor of one-year of supervised probation. The probation for the misdemeanor was ordered to run concurrent to the probation that was part of the deferred sentence. On April 21, 2020, Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett filed a motion to revoke Schuerman’s bond for being charged and convicted of numerous crimes in Crook and Campbell counties. Schuerman, at a hearing Thursday in District Court, admitted to violating terms of his probation. District Court Judge Darci Phillips revoked his probation and sentenced him to 5 to 10 years in prison for the strangulation charge and 90 days in jail for the domestic battery charge to run concurrent to the sentence for the felony strangulation charge. Both sentences will run concurrent to the prison sentence that Schuerman recently received for crimes in Crook and Campbell counties.
SHERIDAN, WY
News Break
Politics
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, May 31

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Region remains in ‘moderate drought’ ahead of forecasted rain

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Northeastern Wyoming remains in moderate drought conditions with a weekend storm expected to bring rain to the region later tonight and through Monday. As of June 2, most of Campbell County remains in moderate drought conditions with portions of the count to the north slightly better with abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor administered by the National Drought Mitigation Center.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Granny Nanny — the matriarch of Spearfish Canyon mountain goats

SPEARFISH — Have you seen the mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon?. Almost six years ago, the one I call “Granny Nanny” found the Canyon, and decided to stick around. In the past, various groups of goats have come and gone, but her story is different. She’s one...
county17.com

Obituary: Ted Gajewski

Theodore Bernard Gajewski Jr., know to most as “Ted” and. to some as “Buddy” passed on October 19th, 2021, in Gillette,. He was a loving father to his two children, Derek and. Sarah, who were the light of his life. Ted was larger than life. in...
GILLETTE, WY

