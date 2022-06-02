Gillette seeking bids for PRV vault project

A probation revocation hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a convicted felon. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 6, 2019, 43-year-old Nathan Schuerman was sentenced in District Court in Sheridan to three years of supervised probation and a deferred prosecution for the charge of felony strangulation of a household member and 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, suspended in favor of one-year of supervised probation. The probation for the misdemeanor was ordered to run concurrent to the probation that was part of the deferred sentence. On April 21, 2020, Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett filed a motion to revoke Schuerman’s bond for being charged and convicted of numerous crimes in Crook and Campbell counties. Schuerman, at a hearing Thursday in District Court, admitted to violating terms of his probation. District Court Judge Darci Phillips revoked his probation and sentenced him to 5 to 10 years in prison for the strangulation charge and 90 days in jail for the domestic battery charge to run concurrent to the sentence for the felony strangulation charge. Both sentences will run concurrent to the prison sentence that Schuerman recently received for crimes in Crook and Campbell counties.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO