Four cast members are leaving SNL this season including Pete Davidson

Kyle Mooney said his goodbyes to Saturday Night Live this week. It was an emotional scene during the final episode of the 47th season of the long-running show. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant also made their exits. However, at the close of the show, a lot of people wondered where Mooney was during the final bow. Well, all you have to do is hop on over to Instagram to see his goodbyes. Mooney posted, "Thank you @nbcsnl !!! See you soon nyc 🤪 Swipe for a great memory with some of the best friends a guy could ask for :)" Along with that message and a picture of him on the set, there was also a fun little video of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skating around. It's true to form. One of the most memorable sketches of the pandemic era of the show was the middle-aged TMNT and Mooney played a big part in that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO