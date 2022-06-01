ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four cast members are leaving SNL this season including Pete Davidson

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 47 years, Saturday Night Live has been airing, and since 1975, many of the comedy show’s cast members have switched up. In 2022, it was announced that not one, but four, cast members would be stepping down from their roles on SNL. Over the seasons, SNL has...

Kyle Mooney said his goodbyes to Saturday Night Live this week. It was an emotional scene during the final episode of the 47th season of the long-running show. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant also made their exits. However, at the close of the show, a lot of people wondered where Mooney was during the final bow. Well, all you have to do is hop on over to Instagram to see his goodbyes. Mooney posted, "Thank you @nbcsnl !!! See you soon nyc 🤪 Swipe for a great memory with some of the best friends a guy could ask for :)" Along with that message and a picture of him on the set, there was also a fun little video of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skating around. It's true to form. One of the most memorable sketches of the pandemic era of the show was the middle-aged TMNT and Mooney played a big part in that.
