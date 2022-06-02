Former Dallas Cowboys Player Marion Barber Found Dead At 38

Marion Barber III played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 to 2010. (Photo: Christian Petersen via Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at 38.

He was found unresponsive when police were called to make a welfare check at his apartment in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, CBS DFW reported . Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” the Cowboys said in a statement .

“He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber played for the NFL team for six seasons from 2005 to 2010 and made the Pro Bowl in his third season. He played his final season with the Chicago Bears in 2011. He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns, NBC Sports reported .

The NFL and Chicago Bears also issued statements:

Tributes to Barber flowed in from sports commentators, fans and former teammates.

“Too much to digest, so much [to] say... This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul,” former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted .

RJ Ochoa, a producer who creates content about the Cowboys, said Barber was “such an under-appreciated player when he played.”

“He was vintage NFL. A beloved Cowboy by just about every fan. May he Rest In Peace.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.