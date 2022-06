Click here to read the full article. Ticketing companies can’t hide their fees toward the end of a purchase anymore, at least in New York. The state has passed a new bill that will institute two major policies aimed at providing transparency to ticket buyers: Ticket sellers must include fee costs upfront rather than near the end of the buying process, and ticket resellers have to disclose how much they originally paid for the tickets they’re reselling. Also, it will now be illegal to sell tickets that were originally free, and ticketers can’t charge delivery fees on purchases that didn’t require...

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO