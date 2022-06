Southlake's Stars And Stripes festival is coming back to town square. The city's annual event will take place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, according to MySouthlakeNews.com. Live music will be provided by the Southlake Community Band, the U.S. Airforce Band, the Inspiration Band, Vinyl Stripes and the SuperGlide Band. While you wait, you can enjoy snacks and treats from local vendors, stilt walkers strolling around the square and hands-on crafts, balloon art and face painting from the Kid's Corner. Then at 9:30 p.m., the fireworks show will light up the sky in a colorful display reminiscent of the red, white and blue.

