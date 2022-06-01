La Vernia lifts Uvalde in prayer

It’s only been a couple of weeks since I took office, and I’m still getting settled in. I was a little nervous on Day 1, as we had a significant water leak across from the junior high school not long before I was sworn in. It brought back memories of Mayor Robert Gregory shortly after he took office. I still remember the picture of him standing in that huge hole, waist-high in water, in the middle of the night. We’ve come a long way since then, and have a great group of guys in Public Works. It was a huge relief, knowing that those guys were there to get everything back in working order throughout the night. As nervous as I was, I was reminded of the luck that comes with rain on a wedding day.
With days of mourning and healing still ahead, the Kym’s Angels Foundation dedicated $2 million on Friday to help those affected by the Uvalde school shooting last week. About half of the donation from San Antonio philanthropists Kym Rapier Verette and Glenn Verette is reserved for the victims’ families, while the other half is to be used by the Uvalde community as needed, said Yolanda Valenzuela, Kim’s Angels executive director.
UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
(Seguin) – Nineteen small wooden chairs and two rockers sat empty as they circled around a wooden cross on the lawn of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. The lawn centerpiece served as a reminder of all the lives lost during last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Here in Seguin, religious leaders of all denominations gathered Tuesday night outside the church to remember each of the 19 students and two teachers whose lives were all cut way too short.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community. "I do consider it a slap in the...
The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde.
“I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said.
Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ “Dead Suspect Loophole” could be used to block the release of law enforcement records related to last week’s school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, transparency advocates and lawmakers fear. For years, KXAN investigators have explored...
In light of the Uvalde tragedy, many school districts are looking to act to make changes. What some of you don't know is that there was a 'close call' in La Vernia earlier this year. According to La Vernia ISD, someone tried to enter their campus in January. At that point, the school district went into to action to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and staff. In April, the La Vernia school board did approve what is called the guardian program.
Bear Stadium is filled with family and friends May 27 as members of the La Vernia High School Class of 2022 take their seats for their commencement ceremony. See more photos in the La Vernia News, page 6. View the “La Vernia Class of 2022” special section: click here.
SAN ANTONIO – For $89, people are lining up to become certified backyard pitmasters at BrisketU. The in-person classes, held on weekends at local craft breweries, are selling out on a regular basis. Students learn all the basics, from trimming a brisket and selecting the most suitable firewood to...
Haven't you always dreamed of staying in a treehouse? Of course, having no trees here in West Texas makes it hard. I would always see kids playing and having sleepovers in their treehouses and always wanted to play in one. Now that dream is a possibility and I don't have to go far.
A close competition ended in an upset after Carrie Isaac won the runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination against former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. In the March primaries, Casteel had managed a slim lead over Isaac, winning 45.63% of votes with 12,966 votes total. Meanwhile, Isaac...
Several country music stars will perform at Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio on Sunday, June 5. The “iHeartUvalde Benefit Concert” features Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Kevin Flower and other country music performers, according to a press release sent by iHeartMedia Wednesday. Radio stations KJ97, KASE 101 and 98.1 KVET, and their 12 sister stations, are partnering with iHeartMedia.
SAN ANTONIO – In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, San Antonio-area school districts have discussed a myriad of ways to keep their students safe. The Southside Independent School District recently announced that no purses or backpacks will be allowed on campus for the...
