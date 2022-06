It’s hard to choose the best moment in a swim season full of so many successes. For Devon Chaney it was the Cougars’ meet against El Camino High School. They were missing quite a few teammates and El Camino was known to have a very good team. It was tough going, but Half Moon Bay managed a tie by winning the 400-meter freestyle relay and the 100-meter breaststroke, saving the team’s undefeated record. For Louisa Kearns it was at the Peninsula Athletic League Championships where their 200-meter relay of Kearns, Sydney McGuirk, Angel Tinetti and Mirabelle Fischer got first place.

