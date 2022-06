Marlys Lindseth, age 86, of Page, ND, and formerly of Erskine, MN, passed away on Friday, June 3rd, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine with the Rev. Michael Sletto officiating and Deacon Janelle (Hamre) Weum participating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, rural Erskine. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.

ERSKINE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO