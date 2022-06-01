ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

3 Ways to Celebrate Pride Month in the Yakima Valley

By Ryder
 2 days ago
June is officially pride month, we've come a long way in this country and our state, celebrating yourself for being who you are. This is something people have taken for granted for a long time and something others wished and fought for even longer. Now in 2022, we want...

News Talk KIT

Why Wait? Tickets On Sale Now For Yakima’s Newest Music Party!

Today is the day to put into motion your plans to attend the premiere party of the fall. Tickets go on sale at 10 am today for the Hop Country Music Festival. Let's catch you up on the festival itself, starting with the pre-function that goes down on Friday, September 9th. Find details HERE but add to the mix local favorites Cody Beebe and the Crooks who will play on Friday too. Check out a video of their song Ballad of Fort Road for some cool images of life in the Yakima Valley.
News Talk KIT

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

JUNETEENTH YAKIMA 2022: A Joyful Week-Long Celebration!

Juneteenth 2022 is upon us and there are a handful of events happening to celebrate the federal holiday in the Yakima County community. Last year was full of excitement, especially when Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in June 2021. This year, in addition to the annual Juneteenth Barbecue in the Park (a 31-year tradition in Yakima), we welcome two new fun and heartwarming events to the Juneteenth fold! For the history of Juneteenth, visit here.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Hungry? Try the Delicious ‘Dad Bod’ Pizza in Yakima

I'm loving the fact that I'm seeing more and more local pizza places pop up in Yakima. I'm trying all that I can. Today's journey brings us to the very awesome Kiln in West Valley. It's a tap room with great food that's been open for just a little over a year. The menu provides several types of pizzas and sandwiches with an amazing local-area beer list on tap and even a few desserts. Today my oldest suggested we try the 'dad bod' pizza. I'm not sure if they were being funny or hungry but either way it looked good to me so we went for it.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Bones Found in Granger Identified as Missing Woman

The Yakima County Coroner has identified human remains found in Granger last week as 24-year-old Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside. The remains were found on Tuesday, May 24. Coroner Jim Curtice has listed her manner of death as homicide. He says she's been missing since August of last year. Caridad was the girlfriend of Aurelio Escobar who shot at man at Bergland Lake in Yakima last year and then was involved in a shooting in Oregon.
GRANGER, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Cell Towers Are Trying To Be Less Ugly

"Was that tree always there?" That was the question I asked myself earlier this month as I walked out of the radio station. I've been working at our studios at 4010 Summitview for the past 20 plus years, so the "skyline" that I had seen almost every day for decades looked different. It wasn't until the next day that crews started working on the tree again, and I realized that it was no tree, but a "Decepticon"... a cell tower in disguise!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Deputies Rescue Father and Son at Rimrock Lake

A water rescue on Sunday at Rimrock Lake is a reminder say local authorities to stay safe on the water. The incident happened Sunday at about 4:00 pm. when the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from a father at Rimrock Lake who told them he and his 12-year-old son where on the lake and that the motor to the 16-foot boat had stopped working.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

The Parties Return to Downtown Yakima This Summer

The party returns to Downtown Yakima this summer with the return of the annual Roots & Vines Festival, and the weekly summer concert series Downtown Summer Nights. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled both the events over the last two years but things have changed and it's time to get back to normal.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

What Superstar Kicks Off First Ever Yakima Hop Country Music Fest

We've been waiting for a week to find out which Country artist will headline Yakima's Hop Country Music Festival this fall and now we know! And they aren't messing around. Multi-Platinum superstar Cole Swindell is bringing his brand of down-home, young country sound to Yakima. You may have seen Cole's recently released smash single “Never Say Never,” a duet with his friend and BBR Music Group’s rising star Lainey Wilson from his new album Stereotype. If not...check out his hit with the "wrong side of the law - break for freedom" video!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Keep An Eye On Sugar, Yakima’s Kids Are Getting Too Much Of It

Taking the kids on a trip this Memorial Day weekend? Are you packing up snacks and drinks? Sounds like a great opportunity to talk about kids and Too Much Sugar!. Yakima has carried a reputation as a city whose residents carried a little too much weight. That includes our kids. Keep that in mind as you pack those snacks. Summer is coming and now would be a good time to get the kids on a healthier snack path.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

