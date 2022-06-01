ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ronald Cheng’s Street to Reopen

By Rob Balon
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were very few local Asian restaurants in Austin that I enjoyed more than Street – Ronald Cheng’s homage to Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai street foods. So when Ronald called yesterday to tell me...

www.diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Come see us at the Juneteenth Park Festival, June 18

Austin’s Juneteenth Celebration features the Historical Juneteenth Parade and Park Festival, Saturday, June 18, at Rosewood Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and follows a historical route from Comal St. and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to Chestnut Ave. and Rosewood Ave., ending at Rosewood Park. The parade will feature bands, floats, cars, dance groups, churches and more. Watch highlights of the 2019 Juneteenth Parade, captured by the KUT multimedia team.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
China, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
dailytrib.com

Wine, Wings and Wheels is June 4 in Burnet

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting its annual Wine, Wings and Wheels from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Kate Craddock Field Airport, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. Admission is free. Visitors can purchase food, non-alcoholic beverages, and 7 Creeks Vineyard wine.
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
LAGO VISTA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Cheng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Foods#Noodle Soup#Christmas#Chinatown#Food Drink#Asian#Japanese#Vietnamese#Thai#Musashino#Chinese#Street Restaurant
Austonia

Taco time: 9 of the best local spots to grab breakfast tacos

There are few things that Texans agree on but loving breakfast tacos is one of them. A cheap, delicious, easy and prominent morning food, breakfast tacos are beloved by Central Texans. While most records point to the first breakfast “taquito” being created in Corpus Christi in the 1950s, Austin coined the term “breakfast taco” and ran with it.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Rumble Across the Texas Sky With the Commemorative Air Force’s Fleet of Vintage Combat Aircraft

A hulking green plane lumbers down the runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, then lifts into the sky with a roar. Inside, nine passengers sit on hard metal bench seats, peering out windows as the propellers whirl. Nearly 78 years after leading the 101st Airborne Division as it carried paratroopers to Normandy, France, on D Day, the noisy C-47 curves westward, flying past downtown Austin and soaring over Lake Travis during a 30-minute tour.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
insideradio.com

‘Jack FM’ Debuts In Austin Over Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin now has two adult hits stations to choose from with the Memorial Day Weekend launch of “96.3 Jack FM.” Township Media is taking on Waterloo Media’s market-leading “Bob FM 103.5” KBPA by “playing anything we want” on KTSN (1490) with a simulcast on the Austin-licensed translator K241DA at 96.3.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy