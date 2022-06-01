3 Ways to Celebrate Pride Month in the Yakima Valley

Friday Night Movies at Suncadia Nelson Farm in Cle Elum Looks Like FUN. I have never been out to Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum before but I've heard it's really nice and relaxing. I have a few friends that are lucky enough to rent out one of the lodges, cabins, and hotel rooms at Suncadia and I am still waiting on my invite to join them. HA. Perhaps I don't have to wait too much longer to step my feet on Suncadia soil because the resort is hosting a family outing this Memorial Day Weekend and I think I might take my daughter, Willow along with me. This event that they are hosting, Friday Night Movies at Suncadia Nelson Farm, looks like fun!

