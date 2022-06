CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Mental Health Awareness Month, and we're looking at a non-profit in Chicago that is reaching out to Black and Brown men to create a safe space for heavy conversations.At The Healing CHI, they are looking to change the narrative around male vulnerability through yoga.The lights are dimmed, the mood set; it's another day to flow with the men of The Healing CHI."It's a community. We have so many different backgrounds, different perspectives, different ideas; but we're all grounded in the healing process," The Healing CHI member Christopher Crater said.Crater has been doing yoga with the group...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO