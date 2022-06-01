ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect Park, NJ

Smorgasburg to hold Smorgasburger Event at Prospect Park

cititour.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmorgasburg Prospect Park will be the scene of the first ever Smorgasburger at Breeze Hill in Prospect Park. Burger expert and author George Motz will be popping up to make his signature onion burger alongside several other awesome...

cititour.com

cititour.com

Avra Estiatorio Opens Massive Restaurant in Midtown

Located in the shadow of Radio City Music Hall you will find Avra Estiatorio, a magnificent multi-story restaurant from The Avra Group. The space is light and airy with towering ceilings, an elegant marble bar with lush greenery, and ample outdoor seating when the weather permits. Visitors will also discover...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mike Romano

New Crown Heights restaurant Arden offers regional fare with global flair

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Arden, a new restaurant and bar in Crown Heights, opened up over Memorial Day weekend on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place. The establishment is a product of Scott Dansby and Mark Mata, who first met at the East Village Mermaid Inn in 2012 and formed a bond over creating a restaurant that values great service, a fun, inventive menu and memorable experiences for their guests and staff alike.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

A beloved Greenwich Village bookstore is closing

Another day, another unfortunate closing that will forever change the city's cultural landscape. This time around, it's the iconic Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books—which has been operating at 34 Carmine Street in Greenwich Village for over 30 years—that will be shuttering by the end of June due to (you guessed it) a rent hike, Patch first reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
brownstoner.com

Daily Links: Not Yet Licensed, Cannabis Boutiques Open in Brooklyn

They Fled Danger for New York. When Will Their New Lives Start? [NYT]. New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In. [NYT]. Exploring the Classic Co-ops of Brooklyn With Less Than $800,000 [NYT]. New Film Focuses on Green-Wood Cemetery’s Artist-in-Residence [Eagle]. Romantic Depot, Clinton Hill...
BROOKLYN, NY
Prospect Park, NJ
PIX11

Couple opens new LGBTQ club, safe space in Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There’s a new club that’s just opened in Brooklyn designed to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. From the outside, it looks so quiet and discreet, but inside there’s a party raging at Club Lambda in Greenpoint. The newly opened club is the dream of married couple Richard Solomon […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Blue Note Jazz Festival kicks off in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As summer approaches, corners of Manhattan are starting to be filled up with smooth, sweet jazz. The Blue Note Jazz Festival, which has been up and running for over a decade, features an incredible lineup of renowned artists. One of them is Robert Glasper, an award-winning jazz musician and singer-songwriter. Glasper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Enjoy unlimited food and rich history at Brooklyn’s landmarked Lott House

Photo courtesy of Friends of the Lott House, Alyssa Loorya. Come enjoy unlimited dining from food trucks at the longest continually owned and occupied single-family home in New York City. Located in Marine Park, Brooklyn, the historic Hendrick I. Lott House is a rare surviving Dutch-American farmhouse situated on a parcel of land first purchased in 1719. The non-profit organization that preserves the grounds, Friends of the Lott House, this month will host “Taste the Neighborhood,” a special ticketed event that includes unlimited food from local food trucks and encourages exploration of the historic site. The event will be held on June 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1940 East 36th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC. Juneteenth 2022 is celebrated on June 19th and is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure. Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrated With Many Events In Brooklyn, NYC

If you are in New York and want to immerse in Caribbean culture in Brooklyn, this is your chance to acknowledge and celebrate this rich heritage and celebrate the Caribbean spirit. Coming this June is live music, film screenings, dance performances and other events that will come to Prospect Park this month in order to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The event, which began June 5, is carried out by I AM caribBEING, Jouvayfest Collective, and Prospect Park Alliance.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: It remains affordable to live in NYC if you share an apartment with a bunch of strangers

Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Midtownaissance is still happening, with or without office workers. Here's what else is going on:. The New Yorker has a long piece this morning about the 2013 death of a Park Slope boy who was hit by a driver, and the ensuing movement to change New York City's traffic laws to prevent pedestrian deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

53 Affordable Senior Housing Units Available at Park 79 on the Upper West Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Park 79, a seven-story senior housing building at 117 West 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Designed by CTA Architects and developed by Fairstead in partnership with Project FIND, the structure yields 77 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 40 to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $53,400.
MANHATTAN, NY

