HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO