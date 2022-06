GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, recently my family went on the traditional family vacation to the coast. Now, let's be honest parents, sometimes we dread it. Hauling all that stuff. Trying to keep everyone occupied and happy and just simply trying to stay cool! But I was reading an article recently on parentcircle.com about the importance of family vacations long after our childhood.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO