(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO