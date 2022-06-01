Lawyers in state-court opioid cases rip federal judge who levied common benefit ‘tax’

(Reuters) - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has just been confronted with one of the most vexing problems in mass litigation: how to assure fair — but not undeserved — compensation for plaintiffs' lawyers whose pre-trial efforts benefit other lawyers’ clients.

Dozens of cities and municipalities in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and South Carolina filed a mandamus petition last week, asking the appeals court to vacate a May 9 order in which the federal judge overseeing the consolidated multidistrict opioids litigation ordered certain plaintiffs and lawyers in state-court lawsuits against opioids defendants to set aside 7.5% of their recovery for the benefit of the plaintiffs' lawyers who are leading the MDL.

The MDL judge, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster of Cleveland, said the assessment was the only way to assure that every plaintiff to have benefited from the arduous work of MDL lead counsel — steering the vast litigation through discovery, motions practice, bellwether trials and global settlement negotiations — bears a fair share of the cost of those efforts. Plaintiffs lawyers on the MDL executive committee, Polster said, have sunk more than $100 million into the case, including the cost of establishing a repository of discovery that includes 70,000 terabytes of documents, 900 depositions and dozens of expert witness reports.

In fact, Polster said in his order, the MDL repository is so comprehensive that defendants should not be required to respond to duplicative discovery demands from plaintiffs outside of the consolidated federal-court litigation. To save defendants from the expense of additional discovery — and to assure that MDL lead counsel are repaid for creating and maintaining the repository — Polster said that lawyers representing state-court opioids plaintiffs will be required to sign a participation agreement with lead counsel in the MDL in order to obtain access to this giant library of discovery.

The mandamus petition contends that Polster’s order is a “clear usurpation of power.”

The MDL judge, according to the state-court plaintiffs who filed the petition, is attempting to levy a tax – and to control discovery – in litigation he does not oversee. With one exception (a Texas county whose remand motion is pending), the state-court plaintiffs are not before Polster, according to the petition. Some of their cases were removed to the MDL by defendants, the filing said, but those suits have since been sent back to state court, in some instances at the direction of the 6th Circuit. Polster’s discovery restrictions, the mandamus petition said, would actually violate discovery orders in cases proceeding in Texas and South Carolina.

The petition acknowledged that common benefit funds have become routine in MDLs – but argues that MDL judges’ authority to impose fees cannot extend to plaintiffs and lawyers beyond their reach.

The extent of that reach, in the context of common benefit fees, is a tougher question than you might think. I told you in 2020 about a very thoughtful decision in which U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan, who was presiding over the GM ignition switch MDL, analyzed the “confounding” question of when MDL leaders deserve compensation in cases that settled outside of the auspices of the MDL.

Furman ruled that he could not require plaintiffs' lawyers who settled state-court cases to contribute a piece of their fees to the MDL common benefit fund, concluding that it's up to state judges to decide if lawyers in those cases capitalized on work by MDL leaders. But Furman determined that he did have authority to levy common benefit fees on plaintiffs' lawyers who settled unfiled claims after accessing discovery produced in the MDL.

Polster, who quoted extensively from Furman’s decision in his May 9 order, said every opioids case, whether inside or outside of the MDL, has benefited from discovery in the consolidated federal-court litigation. Early in the case, for instance, the MDL plaintiffs obtained raw government data on opioid prescriptions. Lead counsel in the MDL, Polster said, transformed the raw data into essential databases that showed each MDL defendant’s role in selling and distributing the drugs in particular locations across the country. Those databases, Polster said, are “indispensable and uniquely beneficial” to all opioids plaintiffs — and they are under his jurisdiction.

Polster claimed authority to impose common benefit fees on every state-court plaintiff who has relied on those databases or other discovery developed in the MDL. He also said he has the power to order fees from plaintiffs whose cases have been remanded from the MDL, from plaintiffs lawyers who have signed a participation agreement in the MDL and from state-court plaintiffs represented by lawyers who have signed such agreements. The only opioids plaintiffs Polster categorically exempted from common benefit fees are state attorneys general and plaintiffs whose cases have been resolved in global settlements with built-in common-benefit-fee provisions.

The state-court plaintiffs in the mandamus petition said Polster committed a fundamental error when he assumed that they relied on discovery from the MDL. They did not, they said, and MDL leaders have not produced any evidence to prove otherwise, even though Polster’s former consultant on fee issues, Harvard Law School professor William Rubenstein, suggested in a 2020 report on common benefit fees that MDL leaders’ claims “would be stronger if their legal arguments were substantiated with proper supporting affidavits or documents.”

Rubenstein recommended in that 2020 report that Polster delay the imposition of common benefit fees until he had a better sense of the outcome of the MDL. The opioids litigation, Rubenstein warned, was uniquely complex, and the fee issue could spawn “difficult legal questions” because lawsuits were brought by government entities.

Rubenstein’s prediction has come true, as the mandamus petition shows. Polster noted in the May 9 order that he decided to rule now on common benefit fees because the MDL has begun to wind down. But it looks like the 6th Circuit will have to resolve one more major question before that happens.

