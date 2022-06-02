ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Four People Were Killed In A Shooting At A Tulsa, Oklahoma, Medical Building

By Salvador Hernandez, Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfGIN_0fxbJp4600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6c24_0fxbJp4600
Courtesy of the Tulsa Police Department

Four people were killed after a shooter opened fire inside a medical building at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital campus on Wednesday, officials said.

The shooter is also dead, Tulsa police said, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tulsa police officers were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital just before 5 p.m. after receiving a call about a man armed with a rifle in the Natalie Building at the hospital complex.

The incident prompted a massive police response, with dozens of cars surrounding the campus.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. and officers arrived at the hospital within three minutes.

The first officers on the scene heard gunshots coming from the second floor of the building, where they encountered the shooter and found the four victims, police said.

In a statement released Wednesday night, St. Francis Hospital declined to identify the victims but said it is "grieving the loss of four members of our community." The hospital also said the orthopedic office on the second floor would be closed until further notice.

The suspect, who was armed with one long gun and a handgun, is believed to have killed himself at the scene, Dalgleish said. Authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the shooter, he added.

Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg told the Washington Post that the shooter had "purpose" and "didn’t go in there and randomly pick the second floor of the facility to start shooting people."

Police continued searching the building for about two hours, going room by room. Local TV news aerial footage showed armed officers searching one building's roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAX6o_0fxbJp4600
Courtesy of the Tulsa Police Department

The hospital shooting took place in what was been a dark, deadly month, with multiple mass shootings plaguing the country.

On May 14, a shooter opened fire in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, targeting Black shoppers and killing 10 people in what has been deemed an act of domestic terrorism. On Wednesday, the suspect was indicted by a grand jury on charges including domestic terror and murder as a hate crime.

Ten days later, 21 people were killed in a shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, including 19 children.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of June 1, at least 18,086 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Kansas officers shot pregnant Black woman 5 times while her hands were raised

A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Magic 1470AM

A Fight In Front Of Lake Charles Gas Station Caught On Video

An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Lake Charles, as a fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Lake Charles and it was all caught on video. The video was posted on social media. In the video, you will see four people standing outside the store in the parking as one of the four guys is just going off punching a guy on the ground.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence Archive#Hate Crime#Murder#Violent Crime#St Francis Hospital#The Washington Post
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol agents saw taking down Uvalde gunman as 'suicide' mission

EXCLUSIVE — UVALDE, Texas — The elite tactical agents in the Border Patrol credited with taking down the gunman in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, thought they were attempting a “suicide” mission in charging a barricaded shooter, a senior Homeland Security official said.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Six people shot during Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee were CHILDREN aged 13 to 15 - and two are in 'very, very critical condition'

The six people wounded in weekend gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, were all children, police said Monday. Police said that the victims were two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said on Sunday that four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Crash a Stash House, Arrest 6

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 22nd St. The detectives were accompanied by SWAT and K9 units. When executing the search warrant, police discovers a cache of approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Six individuals were in the house when the SAPD arrived and all were arrested for the following: David Gaitan - Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams
SAN ANGELO, TX
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

7K+
Followers
699
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy