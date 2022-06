Austin, who was the eighth overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, has been unable to establish himself as a consistent fantasy option during his nine-year NFL career. In 2015, his third NFL season, Austin finished as the WR26 in PPR formats, but he has been unable to finish inside the top 50 WRs in any other season of his career. Given Austin’s age, lack of recent production, and uphill battle to earn playing time in the Bills’ offense, he isn’t expected to have any fantasy relevancy in 2022. Austin will join a WR room in Buffalo that has Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir, and Isaiah McKenzie.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO