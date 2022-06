LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone living in the vicinity of the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Lewiston to check their outdoor security cameras. The LPD are currently investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the area on the morning of Thursday, June 2 around 2:30 a.m. Police are asking residents in their area with cameras to check for a white male, thin build and dark hair between the hours of 1:30 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. The subject was wearing a baseball cap prior to the burglary but it was left at the scene so he probably will not be wearing one afterwards.

