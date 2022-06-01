The art of welding

Imagination is a unique trait to have. It’s not just a youthful attribute we once had as kids, but something that grows with us. A skill that starts with the mind as we perceive and engage with the world around us. In many ways, art is a medium that can expand...
An exhibit of Ag-related artwork will tour the state this summer, as part of Oregon State University’s annual “Art About Agriculture” program. The 60 pieces from 47 northwest artists include more than just paintings and photographs. “This year, we have textile art, ceramics, there’s an installation piece,...
Two familiar faces in Eugene’s music scene came together to collaborate on a four track EP they call “The Path.” It wasn’t the duo I ever saw coming, but Mason McClurg of Big Bandit and Jack Carek of EWEB make too much sense on this new release. Out as of May 21, “The Path” combines signature moves of the pair’s solo records — McClurg’s “Collection 1” and Carek’s “Through the Door” — while still throwing in moments that seem refreshingly out of character.
Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program! This is my field report about an epic “Three Sister, Ten Day, Oregon Coast Art Crawl” with watercolorist Cheryl Long and textile artist Toren Brolutti. The Art Crawl was a way...
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
LEBANON, Ore. -- After spending the past two years on the vine because of the pandemic, Oregon’s second-longest running festival is making its return to Lebanon. "The strawberry festival is a 113-year-old event that focuses on the community. It was originated because there was so much strawberries in the area, and now it’s just a festival to bring the community together,” said Cindy Kerby, Board chair of the Strawberry Festival Committee.
---------- It was 2:30 a.m. on a rainy night in early 2018 when Phil Knight, University of Oregon graduate and co-founder of Nike, Inc., woke up in a cold sweat. Knight, breathing heavily, recalled his nightmare: Every “Track Town, USA” sign had been removed from Eugene. In this hellscape, everyone had forgotten about UO’s track prominence.
One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
A light shines bright on a stage, kids frolic under the sun at parks and camps, fairs and festivals spring up and entire small towns close down for parades. At the end of the tunnel that was the worst of the COVID pandemic — a dark and frustrating burrow we all had to go through these past two years — signs of life large and small have been growing since early this year. The surge of activity is welling for the summer months, and Lane County residents are ready to gather to celebrate the simple fact that they can gather in person, not virtually.
This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market.
EUGENE, Ore. -- New information is coming to light about the voluntarily dissolved Eugene based sneaker company Zadeh Kicks LLC and its owner Michael Malekzadeh. Customers of the company are speaking out, saying they lost thousands of dollars. One of them is Texas resident Jason Moona. He started purchasing from...
As University of Oregon seniors scramble to order regalia, apply for their degree and invite loved ones to the big day, their schedules leave little room to contemplate the storm of emotions accompanying graduation. Those who have received a diploma, however, can recount them distinctly. Removed from the chaos of...
The OnPoint has announced the three winners of the 2022 Educator of the Year Award who will have their mortgage or rent paid for an entire year and receive $2,500 for their school:. The winners are Jennifer Krebs, a kindergarten teacher at Marcola Elementary School; Emmanuel Aquino, an 8th grade...
(Pacific City, Oregon) - Jutting out from the southern end of Pacific City, there's a comparatively small headland that is a land loaded with secrets and wowing finds. Its golden, wind-chiseled features are craggy and alien in many spots, giving way to one wild discovery after another. There's not just killer views on the north Oregon coast's Cape Kiwanda, there's an astounding array of shapes, colors and even sounds up here.(Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
(Yachats, Oregon) – Anyway you cut it, you're always going to find something new on the coastline if you know how to look. That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
REEDSPORT, Ore. - It's been three years since the gate has closed to visitors at Loon Lake Recreation Area. The Bureau of Land Management says that's going to change this summer. Fallen trees at Loon Lake Recreation Area after a snowy February in 2019 came with an unexpected cost. "It...
