The art of welding

A light shines bright on a stage, kids frolic under the sun at parks and camps, fairs and festivals spring up and entire small towns close down for parades. At the end of the tunnel that was the worst of the COVID pandemic — a dark and frustrating burrow we all had to go through these past two years — signs of life large and small have been growing since early this year. The surge of activity is welling for the summer months, and Lane County residents are ready to gather to celebrate the simple fact that they can gather in person, not virtually.

1 DAY AGO