SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was killed in a fiery head-on crash outside of Seward and three others were flown to an Anchorage hospital Monday evening. Alaska State Troopers reported in an online post that they responded to the crash just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers said a 2007 Jeep and a 2007 Dodge Dakota collided at mile 7.2 of the Seward Highway, just outside of town near Bear Lake.

4 DAYS AGO