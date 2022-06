Fire season is fast approaching and North Coast State Sen. Mike McGuire says time is running out to ensure the state is prepared to respond. “California and the West has already started to burn and yet again the Golden State is facing a firefighter shortage,” McGuire said during a Wednesday news conference. “Experts believe that this year’s wildfire season can be one of the most hellacious on record brought on by the worst drought California and the Western United States have seen in the last 12 centuries and the alarm couldn’t be louder: It’s time to fix the Cal Fire firefighter shortage.”

