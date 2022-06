There was not a whole lot that the Giants will take away from a 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday night in Miami. They got an up-close view at Sandy Alcantara, who might be a surprise NL Cy Young Award winner this season, and they had some of the same struggles that have been the norm on this road trip, which now includes four losses in seven games. Overall, the game was a disappointing one, but it did include one of Gabe Kapler's more interesting decisions of the season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO