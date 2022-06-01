ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch: 625K Ferrari Smashes Into Several Parked Cars

By tanner
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Foxnews, a 625K Ferrari slammed into several cars in Europe. Everyone is Ok, but boy it’s going to cost a lot!. So the guy driving decided to flee the scene. How...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Police Looking For Ferrari SF90 Driver Who Smashed Into Five Parked Cars

Having an extremely powerful car is both a blessing and a curse because although the excitement is through the roof, a small mistake can prove to be extremely costly. With 986 hp on tap, the SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's most potent road car ever and always eager to deliver neck-snapping acceleration. It takes an experienced driver to handle the wild Prancing Horse, and it’s safe to say the man we see in the footage below isn’t.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being bitten by alligator as he looked for frisbees in Florida lake

A man’s body was found with an arm ripped off at a lake in a Florida public park serving as an alligator habitat. The 47-year-old man had been gathering frisbees which had ended up in the lake after being used by players on an adjoining disc golf course. The death is the first fatal attack by an alligator in Florida since 2019. The man’s remains were found on Tuesday at the lake spanning 53 acres in John S Taylor Park in Largo, west of Tampa on Florida’s western coast. A spokesperson for the Largo Police Department said the agency...
LARGO, FL
The Independent

Drivers who killed cyclist while racing at 70mph jailed

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph were guilty of “senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”, a judge who jailed them both said.Graham Pattison, a married 49-year-old father of two, was sent 40 metres through the air when he was knocked off his bike on the dual carriageway A689 near Sedgefield, County Durham, in July 2020.Judge Jonathan Carroll said Mr Pattison had done nothing wrong when he was hit by 24-year-old Paige Robinson’s Ford Fiesta.She had been distracted by an ongoing road rage incident with David Ferry, 47, and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sports Car#Europe#Accident#Foxnews#Ba#Rtc Hagley Road
NBC News

At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents

At least seven people are dead, dozens injured and two still missing after a string of boating accidents took place over the holiday weekend across the U.S. According to data on recreational boating from the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor for these accidents. June 1, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'I didn't think I'd be so independent': Utah cheerleader, 19, who had both legs amputated after her car was hit by DUI driver two years ago shares photos of herself wakeboarding and traveling as she documents her miraculous recovery

An inspirational young woman who had to have both legs amputated above the knee and was left paralyzed after a drunk driver plowed into her car is documenting her positive outlook on life and miraculous recovery on social media. On the night of July 30, 2020, Sarah Frei was traveling...
BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Independent

Drag racer escapes unscathed after car crashes and bursts into flames

A death-defying drag racer has a miraculous escape after his car crashed and burst into flames during a race.Dramatic video footage shows the moment Kevin Chapman's vehicle spun out of control and smashed into the track walls at the Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.Shocked crowds looked on as it caught fire and flipped on its roof just seconds after he took off in the 10,000 horsepower Funny Car Cup series.Amazingly, Chapman climbed out without any injuries and walked away from the crash to applause from those watching on.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lester Piggott: legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86West Ham defender Kurt Zouma sentenced over Snapchat cat kicking videoTearful Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for end to Ukraine war ahead of World Cup play-off
MOTORSPORTS
Complex

Surveillance Video Captures Moment Neighbor Saves 4-Year-Old From Drowning

Footage showing a neighbor’s rescue of a four-year-old boy at a Kansas apartment complex is receiving nationwide attention. The surveillance video in question—which has received coverage from CNN and the New York Post, among others—shows the moment four-year old Xzavier entered the pool at an apartment complex in the Lawrence area. As the child started to drown, a fellow resident—identified in a regional report from KMBC 9 as 12-year-old Maddox Westerhaus—swiftly got the attention of his father, who leapt into action by jumping a fence and removing Xzavier from the pool.
LAWRENCE, KS
torquenews.com

Toyota Wants To "Remanufacture" Its Used Cars and Control Its 1st Three Life Cycles

A Toyota factory in the UK recently launched a new initiative to recycle used models in an effort to re-use resources. The used vehicle market is booming with record-high prices for low-end cars, trade-in values sometimes more than your MSRP, and non-existent price negotiating. Automakers are in dire need to make sure that people buy their car instead of going used. For instance, in 2016, a used 2012 Toyota Prius with pretty low mileage would go for about 15k on the high end. Today that same Prius is worth well over 10k when in fact it should only cost about 5-6k.
CARS
BBC

Pets at Home forklift driver's death ruled as misadventure

The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
ACCIDENTS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1966 Ford Falcon Club Wagon

During the 1960s and well into the 1980s, plenty of vehicle manufacturers decided that passenger trucks and vans could be called wagons (I disagree with that idea), and so you got the Volkswagen Transporter, Toyota Land Cruiser, Corvair Greenbriar, Dodge A100, and many other trucks marketed as wagons. That was confusing enough, but then Ford took it one step further by taking the passenger version of the Econoline forward-control van and badging it as a Falcon Club Wagon. Here’s one of those vans wagons, found in a Denver-area yard last month.
DENVER, CO
One Green Planet

Fishermen Help Two Stranded Baby Bears Drowning in Lake

These two kind Russian fishermen saved the lives of two baby bears who were drowning in a Lake and helped them onto their boat. The two adorable baby bears were trying to cross the lake with their mother but weren’t able to keep up. The mom didn’t realize it until it was too late, and the two cubs had to come up with a plan as soon as possible. That’s when they saw the boat with two fishermen.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moment elderly woman is knock down by van and left lying in road in ‘hit and run’

Shocking footage shows the moment an elderly woman was mown down by a hit-and-run driver outside a theatre.The pensioner, aged in her 80s, was struck by the white van as she was walking across the street with her shopping trolley in Lichfield, Staffordshire. CCTV footage shows the vehicle driving away from the scene, as the woman falls to the ground.Staffordshire Police has now released the disturbing video of the incident, which took place near Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Castle Dyke at around 10.30am on Friday 25 February, in a bid to track down the driver.The victim was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a serious ankle injury.A police spokesperson said: “Officers have released this shocking footage as part of an appeal for information after an elderly woman was involved in a non-stop road traffic collision in Lichfield.“It shows the moment the woman, in her eighties, was hit by a white van near to Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Castle Dyke.“Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to contact us via 101, or report online, quoting incident number 217 of 25 February.”
ACCIDENTS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Police Car In 30-Minute High-Speed Mustang Pursuit

As you can see in the video above, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video. We've discovered and shared plenty of...
LOGAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy