With more restaurants and bars hosting shows, Baton Rouge’s drag scene has gotten bigger than ever. Heather Prudhomme saw a need for a new platform to connect performers with fans. Thus, Queens of Louisiana was born. Branded as a drag fan club, it began last year as a website for all things drag. Today, it also hosts events and offers services to queens, such as professional photography and boxes of collector cards they can hand out to fans at events.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO