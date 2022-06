NEW ORLEANS — Graduates at two high schools in New Orleans have a lot to celebrate, as every single one of them was accepted to college. All 100 graduates of St. Augustine High School, an all-Black boys school, not only were accepted to college but also earned a combined total of $9.2 million in scholarships, the Vicksburg Daily News reported. A spokesperson for St. Augustine High School told KTVB that 99 of the students have decided to continue their education, while one is joining the military.

