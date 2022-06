WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is recovering in the hospital and 10 others are thankful to have made it out of a massive apartment fire Sunday night. That man had to be rescued from his second-story apartment. He’s in the hospital and is expected to be okay. All 11 residents are now working with the Red Cross in hopes of moving forward. That help could mean booking a couple of nights in a hotel or buying new clothes and other necessities after losing everything they have in the fire.

