ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Sylva Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator Amy Swink Elders of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink deceased, late of...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on June 07, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 12-13e.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

SFD to add 24/7, full-time, paid firefighters

The Sylva Fire Department will soon make history by adding eight full-time firefighters to its roster. Some town leaders wanted 12, the county offered to pay for eight. “I received notification that the Jackson County Board of Commissioners by consensus agreed to fund $1,074,290 to the town to operate a 24/7 fire department with a minimum of eight full-time personnel,” town Manager Paige Dowling told the town board at its May 26 meeting.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Carraway earns Levine honor for health efforts

Jackson County Health Director Shelley Carraway was awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference on May 19 in Raleigh. Carraway was recognized for her hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ron Levine Legacy Award is...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Whittier, NC
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper.

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper. Clean buildings, vacuum, mop, sweep, dust, clean and stock restrooms, clean windows, shampoo carpets, buff, strip and wax floors. Duties also include replacement of bulbs and paper supplies, water plants, collecting trash, sweeping and cleaning snow/ice from sidewalks, locking and unlocking buildings, moving furniture, and setting up meeting rooms. Monday - Friday, 8-hour shift typically begins at 2 or 3 pm. High school diploma or GED, valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer a candidate with one or more years of housekeeping/custodial experience. $28,078.19 per year plus benefits to start. Benefits include employer-paid medical and dental, retirement benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 06/13/22. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

ABC Board reports on 2022-23 budget

The ABC Board presented its 2022-23 budget message to town leaders last week. The message was intended for board review only. The message, signed by ABC Finance Officer Debi Choi, is below. Jackson County ABC Board budget has been prepared in accordance with G.S. 188-102, Financial Operations of Local Boards.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: MARY BELLE RUFFOLO

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: MARY BELLE RUFFOLO Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of MARY BELLE RUFFOLO, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: CHRISTOPHER RUFFOLO, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before September 2, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 2nd day of June, 2022. Christopher Ruffolo, Administrator, C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 13-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sylva Herald

Local Government Meetings

• 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, Jackson County Board of Commissioners budget work session in Room 201A of the Justice Center. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab - “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”. • 6 p.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

6 county students pinned at SCC

Southwestern Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program held a pinning ceremony for 13 graduates, including six from Jackson County, on May 11. They are, from left: Damon Salvadore of Sylva, Brionna Swanson of Cullowhee, Krystle Pittman of Sylva, Mariah King of Cullowhee, Abigail Jones of Whittier and Xylon-Ralph Knope of Glenville.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Superior Court

An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court convened May 16 at the Justice Center with Judge Marvin Pope presiding. Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Sutton named JCPS Teacher of the Year

Jackson County Early College English teacher Inga Sutton was selected as the 2022-23 Jackson County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made at the district’s annual awards celebration held May 5 at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching in Cullowhee. “I was definitely...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sylva Herald

Town budget vote set for June 9

The ink is dry on Sylva’s 2022-23 budget. Town staff presented the town board with a finalized budget last week and asked for community input at a 5:30 p.m. board meeting last Thursday. No one from the public showed up to make a comment. The board will vote on...
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING The members of Jackson Savings Bank, SSB (both account holders and borrowers) are hereby notified that the Annual Meeting of Jackson Savings Bank, SSB, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on June 21, 2022 in the Board Room of the Sylva office. Additional information concerning this Annual Meeting is available from the office manager in the Sylva, North Carolina office. 13-14e.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Looking Back

• 26 seniors received diplomas at Glenville High’s graduation ceremony. • Sylva Lions and Sylva Fire Department personnel were set to square off in a donkey baseball game, an event the Herald promised would offer “hilarious entertainment and side-splitting laughs.”. • 17 Sylva draftees were set to depart...
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Rains close greenway

Flooding from an almost week-long rainy spell caused extensive damage to the Jackson County Greenway, closing it until further notice. There will be vehicular traffic on the Greenway to repair the structural damage. Check www.facebook.com/JacksonRecreationAndParks later in the week for updates as to when the Greenway will reopen.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Absconder gets lengthy prison term

A Jackson County man who skipped court in February prior to a jury returning a verdict of guilty for drug trafficking and possession has been sentenced to prison, District Attorney Ashley Welch and Sheriff Chip Hall said in a joint announcement. Phillip Jordan Andrews, 25, must serve a minimum of...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Hepatitis screening, education available

To mark Hepatitis Awareness Month in May, the Jackson County Department of Public Health recommends residents learn more about viral hepatitis and determine if they should get tested or vaccinated against this chronic disease. The most common types of viral hepatitis in the U.S. are hepatitis A, hepatitis B and...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Pinnacle Park plans taking shape

Work on Pinnacle Park is ongoing, town board member David Nestler said at the board meeting last Thursday. Nestler is the board’s representative on the board of the Pinnacle Park Foundation, a group of locals headed up by Sylva lawyer Jay Coward working to improve and protect Pinnacle Park and surrounding properties. The town and the Foundation made an agreement to work together last June.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Noteworthy

Notes from our business community and everywhere else. THE ALL KIDS BIKE PROGRAM event at Cullowhee Valley School on Friday, May 27, was canceled due to bad weather. The event will take place during the next school year. WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY’S MOUNTAIN AREA PRO BONO HEALTH CLINIC (MAPHEALTH) is hosting...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy