ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Sylva Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING The members of Jackson Savings Bank, SSB (both account holders and...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sylva Herald

TDA budget meeting on tap

The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual public hearing on the fiscal year 2022-23 proposed budget at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Call 339-1160 to request to be added to the virtual meeting to provide oral comment during the meeting. You will need to provide an email address or phone number to receive the link or number for the meeting. You must call to make this request by 11 a.m. that Wednesday to allow time for the link to be sent.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

ABC Board reports on 2022-23 budget

The ABC Board presented its 2022-23 budget message to town leaders last week. The message was intended for board review only. The message, signed by ABC Finance Officer Debi Choi, is below. Jackson County ABC Board budget has been prepared in accordance with G.S. 188-102, Financial Operations of Local Boards.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator Amy Swink Elders of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 64 Homestead Road, Whittier, NC 28789 before the 26th day of August, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 26th day of May, 2022. Amy Swink Elders, Administrator of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink 12-15*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II to provide front desk reception for the Department on Aging administrative offices and Senior Center. Responsibilities include: greeting the public, answering income phone calls, answering visitor and participant questions, maintaining registration lists and event schedules, collecting and issuing receipts for participant fees, data entry of membership information, new participant orientation, and other administrative duties as needed. High School diploma or GED, valid NC Driver License, one year of office experience and strong customer service and computer skills required. AAS degree with two years of office experience and advanced computer skills preferred. Previous experience with seniors is a plus. $29,842.10 per year. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 06/13/22. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Sylva, NC
Business
City
Sylva, NC
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper.

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper. Clean buildings, vacuum, mop, sweep, dust, clean and stock restrooms, clean windows, shampoo carpets, buff, strip and wax floors. Duties also include replacement of bulbs and paper supplies, water plants, collecting trash, sweeping and cleaning snow/ice from sidewalks, locking and unlocking buildings, moving furniture, and setting up meeting rooms. Monday - Friday, 8-hour shift typically begins at 2 or 3 pm. High school diploma or GED, valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer a candidate with one or more years of housekeeping/custodial experience. $28,078.19 per year plus benefits to start. Benefits include employer-paid medical and dental, retirement benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 06/13/22. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Planning Board seeks guidance on rentals

Sylva town Manager Paige Dowling gave a planning board report at the May 16 meeting of the Sylva town board. “The Planning Board met last Thursday and discussed short term rentals,” Dowling said. “The Planning Board discussed allowing short-term rentals as a secondary use to the primary use in all residential zoning districts, allowing the entire home under a certain square footage to be used for a short term rental, eliminating the parking requirement for short term rentals in the downtown business district, reducing the parking requirement if the rental is a portion of the home, and adding a threshold for required parking based on the number of bedrooms.”
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Carraway earns Levine honor for health efforts

Jackson County Health Director Shelley Carraway was awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference on May 19 in Raleigh. Carraway was recognized for her hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ron Levine Legacy Award is...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

$6.00 BAG SALE

$6.00 BAG SALE - Saturday, June 4, 2022, 9am-1pm. Great Smokies Health Foundation Thrift Store, 965 Skyland Dr., Sylva. 828-586-7470. (Large Bag Provided). 13e.
SYLVA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Jackson Savings Bank#Ssb
Sylva Herald

6 county students pinned at SCC

Southwestern Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program held a pinning ceremony for 13 graduates, including six from Jackson County, on May 11. They are, from left: Damon Salvadore of Sylva, Brionna Swanson of Cullowhee, Krystle Pittman of Sylva, Mariah King of Cullowhee, Abigail Jones of Whittier and Xylon-Ralph Knope of Glenville.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Spring opens again

Spring Street in downtown Sylva re-opened Monday. The town closed it for a month to perform a traffic study to determine the impact of closing Spring permanently to place public restrooms in the one-way street. Town leaders are also considering a restroom facility on the site of Sylva’s old railroad...
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Sutton named JCPS Teacher of the Year

Jackson County Early College English teacher Inga Sutton was selected as the 2022-23 Jackson County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made at the district’s annual awards celebration held May 5 at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching in Cullowhee. “I was definitely...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Sylva Herald

Harris Cancer Center partners with Parks and Recreation

The Harris Regional Cancer Center on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department to better aid the recovery and health of cancer patients in Western North Carolina. Exercise is an integral part of a healthy recovery, and important to establishing a healthy lifestyle. According to...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Hepatitis screening, education available

To mark Hepatitis Awareness Month in May, the Jackson County Department of Public Health recommends residents learn more about viral hepatitis and determine if they should get tested or vaccinated against this chronic disease. The most common types of viral hepatitis in the U.S. are hepatitis A, hepatitis B and...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Noteworthy

Notes from our business community and everywhere else. THE ALL KIDS BIKE PROGRAM event at Cullowhee Valley School on Friday, May 27, was canceled due to bad weather. The event will take place during the next school year. WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY’S MOUNTAIN AREA PRO BONO HEALTH CLINIC (MAPHEALTH) is hosting...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

2022 SMHS graduation ceremony information

The graduation ceremony for the Smoky Mountain High School Class of 2022 is set for 7 p.m. today (Thursday) in Carr Hooper Stadium. The rain date is 7 p.m. Friday. Parking at SMHS for graduation is limited, but shuttles are available from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Construction on the campus has impacted parking as well as the stadium gates that will be open. Everyone should enter the stadium from the lower gate near Fairview’s baseball fields.
FAIRVIEW, NC
Sylva Herald

Rains close greenway

Flooding from an almost week-long rainy spell caused extensive damage to the Jackson County Greenway, closing it until further notice. There will be vehicular traffic on the Greenway to repair the structural damage. Check www.facebook.com/JacksonRecreationAndParks later in the week for updates as to when the Greenway will reopen.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Harris honors cancer survivors

Harris Regional Hospital will honor cancer survivors by placing flags on the hospital lawn Sunday on National Cancer Survivors Day. HRH asks the community to complete a form that submits a name, the type of cancer and specific patient testimonial. Hospital officials encourage people to share amongst friends and family...
HARRIS, NC
Sylva Herald

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: MARY BELLE RUFFOLO

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: MARY BELLE RUFFOLO Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of MARY BELLE RUFFOLO, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: CHRISTOPHER RUFFOLO, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before September 2, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 2nd day of June, 2022. Christopher Ruffolo, Administrator, C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 13-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Jacksonians’ bus ride for ERA may not have been a lost cause

Forty years ago this month, it seemed like the Equal Rights Amendment was on the cusp of being added to the U.S. Constitution. And North Carolina looked set to push it over the finish line. The ERA was proposed as the 27th Amendment and cleared Congress on March 22, 1972,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy