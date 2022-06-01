NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: MARY BELLE RUFFOLO Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of MARY BELLE RUFFOLO, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: CHRISTOPHER RUFFOLO, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before September 2, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 2nd day of June, 2022. Christopher Ruffolo, Administrator, C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 13-16e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO