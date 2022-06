I’ll preface the entirety of the following article by saying only a madman would pronounce something, “the real deal”, “legitimate”, or “the best”. This axiom is especially true to BBQ, burgers, pizza, and also, bagels. Some would proclaim these perplexingly complex discs of dough are only viable using water trundled through NYC’s network of pipes and valves. Some would also clearly never have heard of a variety of devices that exist to mimic city-level water, but lets not get into that.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO