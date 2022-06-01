ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans like the depth OT Charlie Heck provides

By Mark Lane
Charlie Heck may be a pick from an old regime, but the former 2020 fourth-round tackle from North Carolina is finding ways to stick around with the Houston Texans.

The 6-8, 315-pound offensive lineman took a big step in his second season as injuries and availability issues ravaged the Texans’ offensive line. Heck started 13 of his 15 game day activations, up from one start in three activations as a rookie.

Seemingly the Texans are set at their bookends with two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil manning left tackle and former 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard at right tackle. However, the development of Heck gives the Texans options.

“Charlie, you know, we’re going to have two starting offensive tackles, but you need a lot more,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters after organized team activities at Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday. “We like our tackle position. There’s depth there. Eventually, you know, Tunsil will be in and Tytus Howard has done an excellent job, but you need more than them, we want to be two-deep the every position on our football team.”

Heck also gives the Texans option across their offensive line as a whole. If the 25-year-old is able to be an effective right tackle, the Texans could kick Howard back inside at a guard position to solidify the line and ensure Houston started the best five-man combination. Then, the depth would roll to the interior offensive line where A.J. Cann would provide support at the guard spots.

